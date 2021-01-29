Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

