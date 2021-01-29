Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $18.76. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 175,363 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $145,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

