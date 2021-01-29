FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,356.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One FLUX token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a market capitalization of $173,542.63 and approximately $15,356.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLUX has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 263,778 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

