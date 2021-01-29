FlypMe (FYP) Hits Market Cap of $631,813.93

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $631,813.93 and $3,917.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

