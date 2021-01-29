FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $329,491.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $329,491.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

