Folder Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $232.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $232.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

