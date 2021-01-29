Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Trading Down 6.4%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.81 and last traded at $68.05. 1,000,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 594,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

