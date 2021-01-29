Footballcoin (XFC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $58,365.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

