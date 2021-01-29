Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $32.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $34.26 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $36.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $119.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.10 billion to $127.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.04 billion to $153.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE F opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 83.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 355,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 124,952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.