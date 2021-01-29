Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) (LON:FTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.05

Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) (LON:FTF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and traded as low as $49.00. Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 5,170 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £93.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.81.

About Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

