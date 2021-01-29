Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$23.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.52 and a 1 year high of C$59.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

