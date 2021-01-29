Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,240 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 2.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

