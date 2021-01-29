ForTube (FOR) Hits One Day Volume of $3.83 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

