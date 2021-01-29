Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FORW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,340. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Forwardly
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.