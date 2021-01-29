Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FORW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,340. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Forwardly alerts:

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.