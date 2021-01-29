Fountain (FTN) One Day Volume Tops $4,902.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Fountain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $616,557.23 and $4,902.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.