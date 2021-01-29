Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 19%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares shot up 19% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.44. 2,013,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 280,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The stock has a market cap of $66.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 56.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

