Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FXBY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Foxby has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

