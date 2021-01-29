Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FXBY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Foxby has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.
Foxby Company Profile
