Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Stock Price Up 1%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 1,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

