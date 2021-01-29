Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 64,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 31,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 1.02% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.