Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.