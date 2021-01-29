Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.65. 10,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 8,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.