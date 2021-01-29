Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 4,883 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

