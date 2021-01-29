Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.40. 1,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

