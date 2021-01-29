Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,095. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0786 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.