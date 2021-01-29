Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 8,140,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,864,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.