Frax 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.62 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $129.34 million and $8.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

