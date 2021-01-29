Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

