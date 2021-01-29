Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FME. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €68.86 ($81.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.