Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €33.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €37.78 ($44.45) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.56.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

