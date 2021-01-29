Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in January

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 32,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

