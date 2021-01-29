Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.22. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 9,004 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

