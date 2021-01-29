Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FECCF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Frontera Energy from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

