Frontier Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

