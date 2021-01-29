Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Danske downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE:FRO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Frontline by 17.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.