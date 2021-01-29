FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by 95.4% over the last three years.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

