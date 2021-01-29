FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.23. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673 over the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.