FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Shares Down 3.4%

FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.01. 828,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,368% from the average session volume of 11,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

