FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 16,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

