FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $11.19 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $58.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00033568 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.
About FTX Token
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.