FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 38,601,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 65,509,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

