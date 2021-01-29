Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS FJTNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 40,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

