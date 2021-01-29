FujiCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $45.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,834.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.74 or 0.03980905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00389611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.01176241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00495344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00406087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00246693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00021808 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,240,503,361 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

