FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,010 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 433,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

