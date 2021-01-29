Function X Reaches Market Cap of $17.15 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $17.15 million and $90,153.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,131.32 or 1.00920003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022829 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022461 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
