Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $112,827.81 and $561,894.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00254506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033163 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

