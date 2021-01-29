Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) versus Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Critical Survey

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fuse Science and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.90%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Risk & Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 11.89 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.35

Fuse Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Summary

Biomerica beats Fuse Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

