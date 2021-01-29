Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 79.4% in January

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

