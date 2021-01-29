FUZE Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,869.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for $39.78 or 0.00114192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $30,559.68 and approximately $27,869.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

