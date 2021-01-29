FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Stellantis Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stellantis in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.31 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

