FY2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Boosted by DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SRCE opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

